Wood Group Wins Two Contracts Related To BP's Mad Dog Phase 2 Project

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Wood Group (John) Plc (WDGJF.PK, WG.L), an energy services company, Tuesday said it has won two separate contracts related to BP Plc's (BP, BP.L) Mad Dog 2 project providing engineering services to further develop deepwater production.





Wood Group said it has been contracted by Samsung Heavy Industries to provide detailed engineering and procurement services for the topsides for BP's Mad Dog Phase 2 floating production unit. The $80 million contract follows the December 2016 completion of Interim Agreement Period (IAP) early work, which was valued at $4.5 million.

In addition, as part of the recently signed global services agreement with BP, Wood Group's Specialist Technical Solutions or STS business was awarded a $4.89 million contract for Subsea Engineering and Project Management Services to the Mad Dog 2 project. The work includes gas lift system interface design, geospatial information system support, subsea controls engineering and geotechnical engineering support.

Mad Dog 2 is the second platform designed by Wood Group for BP in the Gulf of Mexico Mad Dog field.

Robin Watson, Wood Group's chief executive, said: "These contracts demonstrate the confidence our key clients have in our teams to meet their specific cost-saving needs while delivering innovative and impartial engineering solutions on time."

