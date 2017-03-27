Erweiterte Funktionen



Wood Group Renews North Sea Contract With Premier Oil




27.03.17 08:26
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Wood Group (John) plc (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) announced it has been awarded a $50 million contract with Premier Oil, to deliver topside operations and maintenance services to the Balmoral floating production vessel in the Central North Sea and the Solan installation, West of Shetland.

The two year contract which has three, one year extension options, extends Wood Group's support of Premier Oil in the UKCS.


The company has delivered operations, maintenance and engineering services to the Balmoral floating production vessel since 2012.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



