Women Remain Underrepresented Among US Political And Business Leaders: Report




21.03.17 15:57
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite making significant gains, women remain underrepresented in all major political offices and top business leadership positions in the United States, says a report by the PEW Research Center.


In 2017, 21 women serve in the U.S. Senate and 83 serve in the House of Representatives, comprising 19.4% of Congress. While this share is nearly nine times higher than it was in 1965, it remains well below the 51.4% of women in the overall U.S. adult population.


Nancy Pelosi is the highest-ranking woman in congressional history, serving as House speaker from 2007 to 2011 and currently serving as the chamber's minority leader. Her home state, California, has sent more women to Congress than any other state - a total of 41 as of 2017.


The share of women serving in state legislatures is slightly higher than at the national level. Some 24.8% of state legislators are women, up from 4.5% in 1971.


There are currently four women governors, representing Oklahoma, Oregon, New Mexico and Rhode Island, and four women are serving in Cabinet-level positions under President Donald Trump, the report says.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



