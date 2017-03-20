Woman Who Works In Remote Canadian Arctic Village Wins Global Teacher Prize

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - A woman who works in a village deep in the Canadian Arctic has won the Global Teacher Prize 2017.

The Global Teacher Prize is awarded by the Varkey Foundation under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President.





The Foundation mentioned the success of her Life Skills program.

Maggie McDonnell has made an outstanding contribution to the lives of her students and everyone in Salluit, a remote village of just 1300 people that is accessible only by air, the Foundation said. She will use the $1 million prize money to set up an NGO, it added.

