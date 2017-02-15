Woman Blames United For Dog's Death During Stressful Flight

Erweiterte Funktionen



15.02.17 22:08
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kathleen Considine is blaming United Airlines for the death of her 7-year-old dog, which died from a stomach flip following a 20-hour layover.


According to Considine's Facebook post, Jacob, her Golden Retriever, died after he was delayed 20 hours for a flight from Detroit to Portland.


A veterinarian determined that Jacob died from Gastric Dilatation and Volvulus Syndrome, which is more commonly called bloat, caused by stress.


In a Facebook post, Considine wrote: "Nothing will bring my baby back, but I am asking everyone to please share this post so nobody else has to go through this terrible tragedy. United Airlines "PetSafe" program is cruel. They treat animals like baggage. They did not care if Jacob had food or water or any time out of his cage. They are incredibly rude and have shown no sympathy for my dog's death. I would have received the same responses if they were to have broken my guitar in baggage."


"The airline is ignoring my questions and concerns so I am turning my attention to Facebook in hopes to spread the word."


Considine says United Airlines had assured that Jacob's crate would fit on the two planes that he would have to board to reach Portland. At Chicago, however, the authorities said that the second flight could not accommodate the size of his cage. It took the airlines 20 hours to find another plane for Jacob.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



