Wolseley H1 Profit Declines On Impairment Charges; LFL Revenue Up 3.2%

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Wolseley plc (WOSCF.PK, WOS.L, WOSYY.PK) reported profit before tax of 328 million pounds for the half year ended 31 January 2017 compared to 367 million pounds, prior year.



The Group noted that the result is after the impairment and exceptional costs of 124 million pounds. Profit from continuing operations was 210 million pounds or 83.1 pence per share compared to 264 million pounds or 103.6 pence, prior year.

First-half headline earnings per share were 140.0 pence compared to 111.0 pence, prior year, an increase of 26.7%, reflecting foreign exchange movements, the growth in trading profit and the reduction in share count as a result of the buyback last year. Trading profit was 515 million pounds compared to 412 million pounds, 5.0% ahead of last year at constant exchange rates. The trading margin was 6.1%, flat with prior year.

The Group reported first-half revenue from continuing operations of 8.46 billion pounds compared to 6.80 billion pounds, which was 6.7% ahead at constant exchange rates and 3.2% ahead on a like-for-like basis.

The Group said it has initiated a process to exit business in the Nordic region. An impairment charge of 102 million pounds was incurred in relation to goodwill and acquired intangible assets in the Nordics reflecting the weak performance in the region. In the Nordic region, revenue was 2.3% behind last year on a like-for-like basis.

John Martin, Chief Executive, stated: "The Group delivered a good trading performance in the first half driven by Ferguson. In the US, residential and commercial markets remained good and industrial markets improved but were still negative. Commodity price deflation reduced US revenue growth by 1.8 percent in the first half."

Looking forward, the Group noted that its like-for-like revenue growth since the end of the firs-half period has been about 4.5 percent for the Group and 5.5 percent in the USA. Wolseley expects the Group to make further progress in the second half.

Wolseley announced that it will change the name of the Group to Ferguson plc from 31 July 2017, subject to shareholder approval. The Group will continue to maintain the Wolseley trading name in the UK and Canada. The Group will also change its presentational currency to US dollars from 1 August 2017.

Wolseley announced that Frank Roach has indicated his intention to retire as CEO of Ferguson Enterprises, Wolseley's US subsidiary, and as an Executive Director of Wolseley plc on 31 July 2017. The Board announced that Kevin Murphy will succeed Frank as CEO of Ferguson Enterprises on 1 August 2017. Kevin has been Chief Operating Officer of Ferguson for the past 10 years.

An interim dividend of 36.67 pence per share, an increase of 10.2%, will be paid on 28 April 2017 to shareholders on the register on 7 April 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

