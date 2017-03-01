Wolseley Appoints BBA Aviation's Mike Powell As CFO, Effective June 1

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BBA Aviation":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Plumbing and heating products maker Wolseley plc (WOSCF.



PK, WOS.L, WOSYY.PK) announced Wednesday the appointment of Mike Powell as Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Director, with effect from June 1.

He succeeds Dave Keltner, who has held the position of interim Chief Financial Officer since September 2016, has indicated his intention to retire later in the year .

Powell is currently Group Finance Director of BBA Aviation plc, a provider of aviation support and aftermarket services, a position he has held since July 2014.

In his current role, he oversees a business which generated more than 85% of its revenues in North America in 2016. Prior to joining BBA Aviation, Powell served as CFO of AZ Electronic Materials and CFO of Nippon Sheet Glass, based in Tokyo.

John Martin, Wolseley CEO, said, "This is an important period in Wolseley's development as we focus ever more intensely on driving profitable growth. I look forward to working with Mike as part of the leadership team to build on our track record of investing in market leading businesses and delivering great shareholder returns."

