Erweiterte Funktionen


Witan Investment Trust FY16 Pretax Profit Rises




10.03.17 08:38
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Witan Investment Trust PLC (WTAN.

L) reported pretax profit of 329.56 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2016 compared to 85.46 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per ordinary share was 172.06 pence compared to 43.03 pence. Total income for the period increased to 350.54 million pounds from 111.84 million pounds.


On a revenue return basis, pretax profit was 44.45 million pounds compared to 37.74 million pounds, while earnings per share was 22.11 pence compared to 18.49 pence, prior year. On a revenue return basis, total income for the period increased to 53.9 million pounds from 47.3 million pounds, a year ago.


The dividend for the year has been increased by 11.8% to 19.0 pence per share. A fourth interim dividend of 6.25 pence was declared in February 2017, payable on 31 March 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet!
Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!  
 
MassRoots Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet! Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!

MassRoots Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:58 , dpa-AFX
Johnson stellt Brexit-Rechnung infrage: Keine [...]
09:51 , dpa-AFX
Romania CPI Rises For Second Month
09:49 , dpa-AFX
Dobrindt: Pkw-Maut schafft Gerechtigkeit auf [...]
09:42 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco plc
09:41 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - e2V Technologies plc
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...