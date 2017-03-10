Witan Investment Trust FY16 Pretax Profit Rises

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Witan Investment Trust PLC (WTAN.



L) reported pretax profit of 329.56 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2016 compared to 85.46 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per ordinary share was 172.06 pence compared to 43.03 pence. Total income for the period increased to 350.54 million pounds from 111.84 million pounds.

On a revenue return basis, pretax profit was 44.45 million pounds compared to 37.74 million pounds, while earnings per share was 22.11 pence compared to 18.49 pence, prior year. On a revenue return basis, total income for the period increased to 53.9 million pounds from 47.3 million pounds, a year ago.

The dividend for the year has been increased by 11.8% to 19.0 pence per share. A fourth interim dividend of 6.25 pence was declared in February 2017, payable on 31 March 2017.

