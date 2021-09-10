Erweiterte Funktionen


Witan Investment Trust - Back on track




10.09.21 07:22
Edison Investment Research

Witan Investment Trust (WTAN) has employed a multi-manager approach since 2004, including strategies that may be unavailable to the general investor. The trust is back on track following a period of weak performance in early 2020 due to its positioning during the extreme coronavirus-led market sell-off, and is ahead of its composite benchmark and the majority of its peers over the last 12 months (WTAN has also outperformed its benchmark over the last decade). The trust’s portfolio was restructured in a measured way in 2020 as part of a long-term strategy to align the fund with available global investment opportunities, and its investment director James Hart believes that WTAN is well positioned to continue to deliver positive performance in the current environment of broader stock market leadership.

