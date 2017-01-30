Erweiterte Funktionen



WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)




30.01.17 11:20
WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 27-January-17







Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share


in Issue Currency


WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,729,978.93 9.7


WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,759,845.78 13.8799


WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 266,630.98 16.6644


WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,445,651.17 15.113


WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 27/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 175000 USD 1,832,089.08 10.4691


WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1475000 USD 15,442,211.48 10.4693


WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,235,925.15 12.5618


WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 280,078.87 13.3371


WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,086,369.99 15.1728


WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,085,697.81 15.2915


WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,496,288.34 10.687


WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 65,871,401.60 15.9495


WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,209,952.60 17.285


WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,519,150.88 16.282


WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 282,009.20 13.429


WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 27/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 276,556.31 13.1693


WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,171,182.00 14.1106


WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,259,183.59 17.4887


WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,176,542.50 15.4365


WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1820000 GBP 18,236,406.54 10.02


WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,213,745.09 17.3367


WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 27/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 272,513.75 17.0321


WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,267,083.74 17.0683


WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 27/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1900000 EUR 24,457,048.49 12.8721


WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,669,067.14 17.6467


WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,537,167.09 15.0736


WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,532,758.34 10.2177


WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,218,940.67 17.3387


WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6300000 USD 94,247,660.38 14.9599


WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,831,546.81 5.4736


WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,417,181.11 18.2623


WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,007,194.58 15.4953


WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 890,867.93 13.7057


WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 273,563.42 17.0977


WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 27/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 279,834.82 17.4897


WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,408,727.69 17.4807


WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,499,539.71 19.5261








