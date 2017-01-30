WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 27-January-17

Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share

in Issue Currency

WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,729,978.93 9.7

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,759,845.78 13.8799

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 266,630.98 16.6644

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,445,651.17 15.113

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 27/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 175000 USD 1,832,089.08 10.4691

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1475000 USD 15,442,211.48 10.4693

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,235,925.15 12.5618

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 280,078.87 13.3371

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,086,369.99 15.1728

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,085,697.81 15.2915

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,496,288.34 10.687

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 65,871,401.60 15.9495

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,209,952.60 17.285

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,519,150.88 16.282

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 282,009.20 13.429

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 27/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 276,556.31 13.1693

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,171,182.00 14.1106

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,259,183.59 17.4887

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,176,542.50 15.4365

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1820000 GBP 18,236,406.54 10.02

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,213,745.09 17.3367

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 27/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 272,513.75 17.0321

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,267,083.74 17.0683

WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 27/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1900000 EUR 24,457,048.49 12.8721

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,669,067.14 17.6467

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,537,167.09 15.0736

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,532,758.34 10.2177

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,218,940.67 17.3387

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6300000 USD 94,247,660.38 14.9599

WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,831,546.81 5.4736

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,417,181.11 18.2623

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,007,194.58 15.4953

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 890,867.93 13.7057

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 273,563.42 17.0977

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 27/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 279,834.82 17.4897

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,408,727.69 17.4807

WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,499,539.71 19.5261

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.



The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire

BWZMM42R3

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM