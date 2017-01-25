WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
25.01.17 11:35
dpa-AFX
WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 24-January-17
Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,701,062.43 9.6678
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,543,145.82 13.7716
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 24/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 264,549.55 16.5343
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 24/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,464,863.90 15.1438
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 24/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,585,154.49 10.5677
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 12,153,094.14 10.5679
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,026,432.27 12.4871
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 24/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 278,413.69 13.2578
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 24/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,076,135.24 15.0298
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 24/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,075,321.60 15.1454
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 24/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,481,969.72 10.5847
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 24/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 65,220,490.72 15.7919
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 24/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,198,006.55 17.1144
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 24/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,342,458.42 16.2127
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 24/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 280,809.05 13.3719
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 24/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 275,417.32 13.1151
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 24/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,166,358.51 14.0525
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 24/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,238,159.08 17.1967
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 24/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,139,818.01 15.176
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 24/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,239,989.37 9.8514
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 24/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,192,786.96 17.0374
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 24/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 270,457.33 16.9036
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,234,883.92 16.9395
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 24/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 2100000 EUR 26,928,702.72 12.8232
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 24/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,584,830.32 17.0898
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 24/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,393,509.67 14.5964
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 24/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,483,904.21 9.892
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 24/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,130,894.09 17.0462
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 24/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6300000 USD 91,173,240.89 14.4719
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,825,511.50 5.465
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,499,438.99 18.2904
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 24/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,008,933.55 15.5221
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 24/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 892,350.65 13.7285
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 24/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 273,984.68 17.124
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 24/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 278,133.36 17.3833
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,388,001.86 17.3744
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 24/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,559,390.49 19.5969
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire
BWZMM42R5
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,88 €
|14,70 €
|0,18 €
|+1,22%
|25.01./12:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BVXBH163
|A14SCC
|15,38 €
|10,96 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|14,88 €
|+1,22%
|11:56
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|16,00 $
|0,00%
|20.01.17
|Fondsgesellschaft
|15,684 $
|-0,71%
|23.01.17