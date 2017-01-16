WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

Erweiterte Funktionen



WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 13-January-17







Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share


in Issue Currency


WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,676,686.68 9.6408


WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,543,680.10 13.7718


WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 13/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 264,554.70 16.5347


WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 13/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,304,388.21 14.887


WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 13/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,582,023.75 10.5468


WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 12,129,091.24 10.547


WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,457,412.75 12.6408


WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 13/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 281,839.40 13.4209


WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 13/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,082,802.21 15.1229


WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 13/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,081,883.37 15.2378


WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 13/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,490,922.11 10.6487


WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 13/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 65,609,288.35 15.886


WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 13/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,205,129.83 17.2161


WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 13/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,230,762.72 16.1689


WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 13/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 280,050.43 13.3357


WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 13/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 274,722.10 13.082


WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 13/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,163,414.47 14.017


WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 13/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,236,046.54 17.1673


WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 13/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,135,960.23 15.1487


WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 13/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,210,013.50 9.8343


WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 13/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,190,251.48 17.0012


WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 13/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 269,512.43 16.8445


WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,220,089.19 16.8804


WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 13/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 2100000 EUR 27,686,391.76 13.184


WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 13/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,643,190.49 17.4756


WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 13/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,491,968.76 14.9235


WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 13/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,517,676.80 10.1172


WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 13/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,167,333.31 17.1672


WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 13/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6300000 USD 93,236,503.23 14.7994


WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,926,929.31 5.6099


WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,363,230.23 18.2438


WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 13/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,006,686.28 15.4875


WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 13/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 890,380.02 13.6982


WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 13/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 273,287.12 17.0804


WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 13/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 276,880.61 17.305


WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,372,741.79 17.2961


WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 13/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,517,623.34 19.5475








