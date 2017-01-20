Erweiterte Funktionen



WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)




20.01.17 11:15
dpa-AFX


WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 19-January-17







Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share


in Issue Currency


WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,618,170.34 9.5757


WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,236,463.42 13.6182


WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 261,603.90 16.3502


WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 19/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,283,204.15 14.8531


WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 19/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,574,586.46 10.4972


WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 12,072,070.90 10.4975


WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,043,333.11 12.4932


WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 278,548.01 13.2642


WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,074,884.21 15.0123


WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,074,054.45 15.1275


WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 19/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,480,149.89 10.5717


WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 19/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 65,138,837.08 15.7721


WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,196,488.96 17.0927


WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 19/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,128,632.28 16.1289


WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 279,356.69 13.3027


WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 19/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 275,642.12 13.1258


WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,167,310.52 14.064


WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,236,788.60 17.1776


WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,137,432.68 15.1591


WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 19/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,220,825.90 9.8405


WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 19/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,191,266.51 17.0157


WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 19/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 268,656.55 16.791


WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,206,686.95 16.8267


WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 19/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 2100000 EUR 27,423,992.98 13.059


WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,620,419.14 17.3251


WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,453,734.66 14.7965


WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 19/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,504,414.50 10.0288


WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,111,088.36 16.9804


WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 19/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6600000 USD 96,849,664.53 14.6742


WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,844,840.11 5.4926


WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,220,142.86 18.1949


WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,003,842.72 15.4437


WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 887,845.02 13.6592


WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 272,554.33 17.0346


WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 19/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 276,718.42 17.2949


WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,370,766.03 17.286


WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 19/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,265,655.96 19.2493








This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R6


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,82 € 14,88 € -0,06 € -0,40% 20.01./11:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BVXBH163 A14SCC 15,38 € 10,96 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Fondsgesellschaft 15,7655 $ +0,37%  18.01.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 16,00 $ 0,00%  10.01.17
Berlin 14,82 € -0,40%  11:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...