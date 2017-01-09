WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 06-January-17

Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share

in Issue Currency

WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,547,871.71 9.4976

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,137,523.93 13.5688

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 260,653.67 16.2909

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,139,435.30 14.6231

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 06/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,556,078.22 10.3739

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 11,930,171.44 10.3741

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,486,356.37 12.6511

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 282,069.42 13.4319

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,080,529.07 15.0912

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,079,570.22 15.2052

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 70010 GBP 743,654.43 10.6221

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3990000 USD 63,221,811.41 15.8451

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,202,016.57 17.1717

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,193,702.32 16.1544

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 279,798.71 13.3237

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 06/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 272,352.56 12.9692

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,153,379.81 13.8961

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,233,358.15 17.13

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,131,270.32 15.1154

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,164,850.72 9.8085

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,187,145.61 16.9568

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 06/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 268,227.34 16.7642

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,199,966.95 16.7999

WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 06/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 2200000 EUR 28,782,002.37 13.0827

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,650,507.44 17.524

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 151000 EUR 2,259,806.68 14.9656

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,521,186.30 10.1406

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,116,986.61 17

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6300000 USD 93,455,392.55 14.8342

WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,876,821.70 5.5383

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,849,388.73 18.41

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,016,328.53 15.6358

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 898,680.34 13.8259

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 275,776.87 17.2361

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 06/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 277,438.10 17.3399

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,379,532.59 17.3309

WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,599,645.78 19.6446

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.



The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire

BWZMM42R6

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM