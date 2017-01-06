Erweiterte Funktionen



WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)




06.01.17 10:40
dpa-AFX


WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 05-January-17







Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share


in Issue Currency


WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,559,086.54 9.5101


WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,186,446.93 13.5932


WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 261,123.53 16.3202


WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,149,506.41 14.6392


WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 05/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,558,533.60 10.3902


WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 11,948,996.41 10.3904


WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,564,945.54 12.6791


WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 282,694.11 13.4616


WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,079,236.69 15.0731


WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,078,265.18 15.1868


WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 70010 GBP 742,690.77 10.6084


WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3990000 USD 63,143,130.09 15.8253


WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,200,524.39 17.1503


WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,248,441.69 16.1759


WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 280,170.50 13.3415


WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 05/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 271,667.89 12.9366


WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,150,480.32 13.8612


WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,233,839.00 17.1367


WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,132,061.10 15.121


WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,169,467.48 9.8111


WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,187,536.41 16.9624


WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 05/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 268,044.69 16.7528


WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,197,106.93 16.7884


WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 05/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 2200000 EUR 28,892,748.67 13.1331


WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,668,119.97 17.6405


WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 151000 EUR 2,274,823.80 15.0651


WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,531,049.51 10.2063


WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,191,965.75 17.2491


WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6150000 USD 91,834,302.16 14.9324


WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,870,788.57 5.5297


WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,953,937.63 18.4458


WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,018,319.36 15.6665


WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 900,328.26 13.8512


WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 276,312.29 17.2695


WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 05/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 276,245.78 17.2654


WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,365,008.64 17.2565


WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,701,978.77 19.7657








Bitte warten...