WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Dividend Declaration




23.03.17 11:35
dpa-AFX


STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT



For Immediate Release                                        23 March 2017


WisdomTree Issuer PLC



Re: Dividend Payment


The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer PLC (the "Fund") wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to March 2017


Announcement Date:             23 March 2017 Ex-Date:                      30 March 2017 Record Date:                           31 March 2017 Payment Date:            11 April 2017



+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 

|Product Name                           |ISIN        |Currency|Amount per Share|
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF  |IE00BQZJBQ63|USD     |          0.1305|
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS |IE00BQZJBT94|USD     |          0.1304|
|ETF                                    |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth  |IE00BZ56RD98|USD     |          0.1228|
|UCITS ETF - USD                        |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+




Enquiries to;


State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Ciaran Fitzpatrick +353 1 776 6089




Davy Niamh Dowling +353 1 614 8933






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Bitte warten...