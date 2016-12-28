WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Dividend Declaration

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release December 28, 2016

WisdomTree Issuer PLC

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer PLC (the "Fund") wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to December 2016

Announcement Date: 28 December 2016 Ex-Date: 05 January 2017 Record Date: 06 January 2017 Payment Date: 17 January 2017

|Sub-Fund/Share Class |ISIN |Currency|Amount per Share|

|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity|IE00BQQ3Q067| USD | 0.3295 | |Income UCITS ETF | | | |

|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap|IE00BQZJBM26| USD | 0.2295 | |Dividend UCITS ETF | | | |

|WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF |IE00BQZJBQ63| USD | 0.1235 |

|WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS|IE00BQZJBT94| USD | 0.1038 | |ETF | | | |

|WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS|IE00BQZJBX31| EUR | 0.1524 | |ETF | | | |

|WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend|IE00BQZJC527| EUR | 0.1117 | |UCITS ETF | | | |

|WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income|IE00BYPGT035| USD | 0.2675 | |UCITS ETF | | | |

|WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF |IE00BVFB1H83| EUR | 0.0857 |

|WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD|IE00BVXC4854| USD | 0.1272 | |Hedged | | | |

|WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP|IE00BYQCZF74| GBP | 0.0967 ** | |Hedged | | | |

|WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF -|IE00BVXBH163| USD | 0.0224 | |USD Hedged | | | |

|WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF -|IE00BYQCZQ89| GBP | 0.0510** | |GBP Hedged | | | |

|WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF |IE00BYPGTJ26| GBP | 0.1179 |

|WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF -|IE00BVXBGY20| GBP | nil | |GBP Hedged | | | |

|WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF -|IE00BYQCZ682| USD | nil | |USD Hedged | | | |

|WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF|IE00BZ1GHD37| USD | nil | |- USD | | | |

|WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend|IE00BZ56SY76| EUR | nil | |Growth UCITS ETF - EUR | | | |

|WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth|IE00BZ56RD98| USD | nil | |UCITS ETF - USD | | | |

|WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend|IE00BZ56RN96| USD | nil | |Growth UCITS ETF - USD | | | |

** Amount converted to share class currency using the WMR4pm rate on 23rd December.





