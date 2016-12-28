Erweiterte Funktionen



WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Dividend Declaration




28.12.16 09:45
dpa-AFX


STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT



For Immediate Release                                        December 28, 2016


WisdomTree Issuer PLC



Re: Dividend Payment


The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer PLC (the "Fund") wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to December 2016


Announcement Date:            28 December 2016 Ex-Date:                      05 January 2017 Record Date:                          06 January 2017 Payment Date:            17 January 2017


+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 

|Sub-Fund/Share Class                   |ISIN        |Currency|Amount per Share|
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree   Emerging   Markets  Equity|IE00BQQ3Q067|  USD   |     0.3295     |
|Income UCITS ETF                       |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree  Emerging Markets  Small Cap|IE00BQZJBM26|  USD   |     0.2295     |
|Dividend UCITS ETF                     |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF  |IE00BQZJBQ63|  USD   |     0.1235     |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree  US Small Cap Dividend UCITS|IE00BQZJBT94|  USD   |     0.1038     |
|ETF                                    |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree  Europe Equity  Income UCITS|IE00BQZJBX31|  EUR   |     0.1524     |
|ETF                                    |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree  Europe  Small  Cap Dividend|IE00BQZJC527|  EUR   |     0.1117     |
|UCITS ETF                              |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree  Emerging Asia Equity Income|IE00BYPGT035|  USD   |     0.2675     |
|UCITS ETF                              |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF           |IE00BVFB1H83|  EUR   |     0.0857     |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD|IE00BVXC4854|  USD   |     0.1272     |
|Hedged                                 |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP|IE00BYQCZF74|  GBP   |   0.0967 **    |
|Hedged                                 |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree  Europe  Equity  UCITS ETF -|IE00BVXBH163|  USD   |     0.0224     |
|USD Hedged                             |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree  Europe  Equity  UCITS ETF -|IE00BYQCZQ89|  GBP   |    0.0510**    |
|GBP Hedged                             |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF  |IE00BYPGTJ26|  GBP   |     0.1179     |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree  Germany Equity  UCITS ETF -|IE00BVXBGY20|  GBP   |      nil       |
|GBP Hedged                             |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree  Germany Equity  UCITS ETF -|IE00BYQCZ682|  USD   |      nil       |
|USD Hedged                             |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF|IE00BZ1GHD37|  USD   |      nil       |
|- USD                                  |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree  Eurozone  Quality  Dividend|IE00BZ56SY76|  EUR   |      nil       |
|Growth UCITS ETF - EUR                 |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree  US Quality  Dividend Growth|IE00BZ56RD98|  USD   |      nil       |
|UCITS ETF - USD                        |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree   Global   Quality  Dividend|IE00BZ56RN96|  USD   |      nil       |
|Growth UCITS ETF - USD                 |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+


      ** Amount converted to share class currency using the WMR4pm rate on 23rd December.



Enquiries to;


State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Ciaran Fitzpatrick +353 1 776 6089




Davy Kate Fagan +353 1 614 8933






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R3


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,00 € 15,02 € -0,02 € -0,13% 28.12./09:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BVXBH163 A14SCC 15,12 € 10,96 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 15,95 $ +2,90%  27.12.16
Berlin 15,00 € -0,13%  09:05
Fondsgesellschaft 15,6223 $ -0,25%  22.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...