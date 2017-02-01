Wisconsin Energy Group Profit Falls 2% In Q4
01.02.17 13:33
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wisconsin Energy Group (WEC) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $194.4 million, or $0.61 per share. This was lower than $197.8 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $1.96 billion. This was up from $1.84 billion last year.
Wisconsin Energy Group earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $194.4 Mln. vs. $197.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q4): $1.96 Bln vs. $1.84 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.5%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
