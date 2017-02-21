Wireless Charging Method Developed

Erweiterte Funktionen


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Scientists claim to have developed a new method of wireless power delivery that has the potential to seamlessly power electrical devices as easily as data is transmitted through the air.


Research scientists at Disney Research in the US are introducing quasistatic cavity resonance (QSCR), which can enable cabinets, rooms, and warehouses, to generate quasistatic magnetic fields that safely deliver kilowatts of power to mobile receivers contained nearly anywhere within.


An experimental demonstration shows that a 54 m3 QSCR room can deliver power to small coil receivers in nearly any position with 40% to 95% efficiency. A detailed safety analysis shows that up to 1900 watts can be transmitted to a coil receiver enabling safe and ubiquitous wireless power.


wirelessly charge several electronic devices in a room, eliminating the need for electrical cords or charging cradles.


