Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wirecard":
Wirecard stock: This sounds very ambitious
19.05.18 10:22
Finanztrends
Recently Wirecard has announced a partnership with Garmin – a leading GPS technology company. Their goal: Utterly digital and contactless payment options.
According to this announcement, every European Garmin pay clients will be able to use the new payment app boon for their mobile payments in just a few weeks. The payment app is, according to Wirecard, the first completely independable mobile ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|131,35 €
|127,85 €
|3,50 €
|+2,74%
|18.05./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007472060
|747206
|131,35 €
|51,35 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|131,50 €
|+2,69%
|18.05.18
|Düsseldorf
|132,00 €
|+3,25%
|18.05.18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|155,505 $
|+3,19%
|18.05.18
|München
|131,50 €
|+3,14%
|18.05.18
|Stuttgart
|131,20 €
|+3,02%
|18.05.18
|Xetra
|131,35 €
|+2,74%
|18.05.18
|Frankfurt
|130,40 €
|+2,52%
|18.05.18
|Hannover
|130,30 €
|+2,32%
|18.05.18
|Hamburg
|129,90 €
|+2,28%
|18.05.18
|Berlin
|128,90 €
|+1,46%
|18.05.18
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|19295
|Wirecard - beste Aktie 2014 -.
|10:54
|5077
|Wirecard AG: Mobile Payment .
|07.05.18
|65
|WDI Forum für Verantwortungs.
|18.04.18
|1
|Löschung
|30.03.18
|1792
|Leerverkäufer von Wirecard
|25.01.18