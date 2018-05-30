Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wirecard":
Wirecard stock: Stabilization after a new high
30.05.18 09:29
Finanztrends
The stock price of payment provider Wirecard has gained momentum. The reason for that is the positive estimates by Hauck & Aufhäuser. The private bank recently adjusted their price goal upwards. The new one is now set at 180 Euro. Therefore, the buy recommendation is clear!
Due to the constand price increase it is no wonder that the Wirecard stock has reached ... Mehr lesen?
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|129,25 €
|129,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.05./11:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007472060
|747206
|133,15 €
|55,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|130,05 €
|+0,42%
|11:49
|München
|130,45 €
|+0,97%
|10:21
|Stuttgart
|129,65 €
|+0,66%
|11:15
|Düsseldorf
|130,60 €
|+0,62%
|10:13
|Berlin
|130,55 €
|+0,42%
|10:06
|Xetra
|129,25 €
|0,00%
|11:40
|Hannover
|130,45 €
|-0,04%
|10:00
|Hamburg
|129,90 €
|-0,08%
|10:47
|Frankfurt
|128,50 €
|-0,50%
|11:25
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|149,4075 $
|-1,47%
|29.05.18
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|19359
|Wirecard - beste Aktie 2014 -.
|09:59
|5085
|Wirecard AG: Mobile Payment .
|26.05.18
|65
|WDI Forum für Verantwortungs.
|18.04.18
|1
|Löschung
|30.03.18
|1792
|Leerverkäufer von Wirecard
|25.01.18