Wirecard stock: Perfect prospects despite a setback




23.05.18 21:15
Finanztrends

On Tuesday, Wirecard once again had to suffer from a setback. But because of the massive upwards march this is not dramatic at all. According to chart analysts, the stock now has the chance for making profits of more than 15 %.


The upwards trend is still existing. As the price skyrocketed it is only natural that the price recovers with ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




