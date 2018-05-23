Erweiterte Funktionen
Wirecard stock: Perfect prospects despite a setback
23.05.18 21:15
Finanztrends
On Tuesday, Wirecard once again had to suffer from a setback. But because of the massive upwards march this is not dramatic at all. According to chart analysts, the stock now has the chance for making profits of more than 15 %.
The upwards trend is still existing. As the price skyrocketed it is only natural that the price recovers with ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|126,65 €
|126,15 €
|0,50 €
|+0,40%
|23.05./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007472060
|747206
|133,00 €
|55,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|128,35 €
|+1,30%
|23.05.18
|Hamburg
|126,55 €
|+1,97%
|23.05.18
|Stuttgart
|128,45 €
|+1,82%
|23.05.18
|München
|126,25 €
|+1,04%
|23.05.18
|Frankfurt
|127,60 €
|+0,87%
|23.05.18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|149,98 $
|+0,60%
|23.05.18
|Xetra
|126,65 €
|+0,40%
|23.05.18
|Hannover
|126,55 €
|-0,04%
|23.05.18
|Berlin
|126,50 €
|-0,08%
|23.05.18
|Düsseldorf
|126,25 €
|-0,94%
|23.05.18
= Realtime
