Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wirecard":
Wirecard stock: How can you explain the price loss?
23.05.18 21:07
Finanztrends
Yesterday the Wirecard stock significantly lost value. It ended the trading day with a minus of 4 %. There was no dividend payout which could have been responsible. The dividend payouts so far would not justify a setback anyways.
Therefore, the setback should have different reasons. Chart technically speaking the Wirecard stock has been the candidate for a counter-movement for weeks ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|126,65 €
|126,15 €
|0,50 €
|+0,40%
|23.05./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007472060
|747206
|133,00 €
|55,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|128,35 €
|+1,30%
|23.05.18
|Hamburg
|126,55 €
|+1,97%
|23.05.18
|Stuttgart
|128,45 €
|+1,82%
|23.05.18
|München
|126,25 €
|+1,04%
|23.05.18
|Frankfurt
|127,60 €
|+0,87%
|23.05.18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|149,98 $
|+0,60%
|23.05.18
|Xetra
|126,65 €
|+0,40%
|23.05.18
|Hannover
|126,55 €
|-0,04%
|23.05.18
|Berlin
|126,50 €
|-0,08%
|23.05.18
|Düsseldorf
|126,25 €
|-0,94%
|23.05.18
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|19342
|Wirecard - beste Aktie 2014 -.
|23.05.18
|5077
|Wirecard AG: Mobile Payment .
|07.05.18
|65
|WDI Forum für Verantwortungs.
|18.04.18
|1
|Löschung
|30.03.18
|1792
|Leerverkäufer von Wirecard
|25.01.18