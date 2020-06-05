Wirecard share: „A real boom!“

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wirecard":

Following their severe setback on Tuesday, when Wirecard’s share price fell from 97.66 euros to only 90.72 euros, the shares of the payment service provider have almost completely recovered. The closing price on Wednesday was 94.45 euros, 95.65 euros on Thursday. In early trading on Friday, the Wirercard share improved to up to 97.44 euros. And even the controversial Dax member ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!



zur Originalmeldung



