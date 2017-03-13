Erweiterte Funktionen

Wirecard To Buy Citi's Merchant Acquiring Business In 11 Markets




13.03.17 09:22
dpa-AFX


MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK) announced an agreement with Citigroup subsidiaries to purchase the customer portfolio of Citi's merchant acquiring business in 11 markets in Asia Pacific.

Wirecard said the projected EBITDA-contribution of the acquired portfolio in 2019, its first year of being fully consolidated in Wirecard group is more than 20 million euros.


The deal includes the entire customer portfolio for merchant acquiring services in Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, India, Australia and New Zealand. The portfolio comprises a client base of more than 20,000 merchants, e.g. in Airlines/ travel, financial services, luxury goods, retail as well as technology and telecommunications.


"This sale is consistent with Citi's strategic objective to efficiently allocate resources to grow our core businesses and products. The sale of the Merchant Acquiring businesses in Asia is consistent with our global strategy, whereby Asia is the last remaining region in Citi with Merchant Acquiring businesses," said Sean Hesh, Citi's Asia Pacific Regional Head of Merchant Acquiring.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


