Wirecard Prelim. FY16 EBITDA Up 35%; Revenues Up Approx. 33%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wirecard":

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK) reported that, according to preliminary figures, its consolidated revenues in fiscal 2016 increased by approximately 33 percent to 1.03 billion euros compared to 771.3 million euros, prior year.



Preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up about 35 percent to 307.4 million euros.

In the fourth quarter, preliminary consolidated revenues increased by approximately 34 percent to 308.9 million euros. EBITDA was up about 35 percent to 93.4 million euros. The annual financial statements 2016 will be published on April 6, 2017.

Wirecard AG's Management Board confirmed its forecast of 16 November 2016 to reach an EBITDA in a bandwidth of between 382 million to 400 million euros in fiscal 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM