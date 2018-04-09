Erweiterte Funktionen

Wirecard: How solid is the trend?




09.04.18 17:05
Finanztrends

Wirecard’s chart shows a clear upwards trend. But how long will it last? The first changes in the stock price at the beginning of last week showed downwards tendencies. Eventually, the prices recovered, but the situation seems to be dangerous nonetheless.


The stock is located at around 98 Euros. Therefore, it is slightly above the 100 day line, which is at ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
