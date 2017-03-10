Erweiterte Funktionen

Wirecard Completes Acquisition Of Citi Prepaid Card Services




10.03.17 03:13
dpa-AFX


MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard (WRCDF.PK) said that it successfully completed the acquisition of the business of Citi Prepaid Card Services.


With this acquisition, Wirecard AG has expanded its global presence in its core business of payment processing into the North American market.


Citi Prepaid Card Services has already issued more than 2,500 card programmes for large international companies, primarily on the North American market. The customers of the acquired business include leading telecommunication service providers, pharmaceutical companies, global IT and electronics manufacturers, Internet and consumer goods corporations and public sector clients. The portfolio largely comprises incentive and compensation cards, as well as corporate disbursement programmes for salaries or travel.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Werte im Artikel
61,55 plus
+0,72%
45,84 minus
-0,15%
