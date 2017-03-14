Erweiterte Funktionen


Winning Whippersnappers: The Ten Youngest CEOs Of Fortune 500 Companies




14.03.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new breed of young CEOs are becoming commonplace in today's technology driven, global business environment.


A chief executive officer describes the position of the top-most corporate officer, executive, leader or administration in charge of managing an organization or company.


The CEO of a company typically reports to the board of directors and is charged with maximizing the value of the entity, including the share price, market share, or revenues. A CEO of a company is not necessarily the owner of that company.


The Fortune 500 is an annual list compiled and published by Fortune magazine that ranks the largest U.S corporations by total revenue for their respective fiscal years.


The average age of a Fortune 500 company CEO is 58 years, but some of the most successful CEOs are younger.


It proves that to run a massive company, one does not necessarily have to be a seasoned executive with decades of experience.


CLICK HERE for the 10 Youngest CEOs of Fortune 500 companies.


dpa-AFX



