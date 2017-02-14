Erweiterte Funktionen
Windstream Receives Regulatory Approvals For Merger With EarthLink
14.02.17 15:29
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WIN) announced it has received all state and federal regulatory approvals required for its merger with EarthLink Holdings Corp.
(ELNK). Windstream and EarthLink will each hold special meetings of stockholders on Feb. 24 in connection with the merger, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017.
Windstream will hold a conference call on March 1 to review the company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 earnings results.
