Win Streak May End For China Stock Market

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, collecting more than 55 30 points or 1.8 percent along the way.



The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,270-point plateau, although the rally may stall on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, thanks to profit taking and a fall in the price in crude oil. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down, and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the oil companies and telecoms were capped by weakness from the property sector.

For the day, the index climbed 27.18 points or 0.84 percent to finish at 3,268.94 after trading between 3,247.16 and 3,269.77. The Shenzhen Composite Index gathered 19.55 points or 0.96 percent to end at 2,046.31.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.61 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.55 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 1.05 percent, Vanke eased 0.09 percent, Gemdale skidded 1.16 percent, PetroChina advanced 0.63 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 0.89 percent, China Shenhua gained 0.18 percent and China Unicom surged 2.81 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks moved lower on Thursday following sharp gains in the previous session.

The Dow shed 15.55 points or 0.1 percent to 20,934.55, while S&P 500 fell 3.88 points or 0.2 percent to 2,381.38 and the NASDAQ added 0.71 points or 0.1 percent to 5,900.76.

The weakness was due to profit taking after Wednesday's monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve. The Fed raised rates by a quarter-point as expected, but it hinted at just two more rate hikes this year.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell in the week ended March 11th. A separate report from the Commerce Department showed a rebound in new U.S. residential construction in February.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia also noted that Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity grew at a slower rate in March,

A brief rally in oil prices fizzled Thursday amid lingering doubts about OPEC's supply quota plan. WTI oil settled at $48.75/bbl, down 11 cents or 0.2 percent.

