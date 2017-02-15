Williams Cos. Q4 Income Advances 2067%
15.02.17 22:52
dpa-AFX
TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Williams Cos. (WMB) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $130 million, or $0.17 per share. This was higher than $6 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Williams Cos. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $130 Mln. vs. $6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2066.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.17 vs. $0.01 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1600% -Analysts Estimate: $0.18
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|28,99 $
|28,89 $
|0,10 $
|+0,35%
|15.02./23:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9694571004
|855451
|32,69 $
|13,81 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|27,543 €
|0,00%
|14.02.17
|NYSE
|28,99 $
|+0,35%
|22:01
|München
|27,465 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|27,313 €
|0,00%
|21:47
|Frankfurt
|27,325 €
|-0,02%
|16:12
|Düsseldorf
|27,165 €
|-0,11%
|09:23
|Hamburg
|27,13 €
|-0,11%
|08:17
|Berlin
|27,35 €
|-0,55%
|19:35
