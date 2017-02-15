Erweiterte Funktionen



Williams Cos. Q4 Income Advances 2067%




15.02.17 22:52
dpa-AFX


TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Williams Cos. (WMB) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $130 million, or $0.17 per share. This was higher than $6 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Williams Cos. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $130 Mln. vs. $6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2066.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.17 vs. $0.01 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1600% -Analysts Estimate: $0.18


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



