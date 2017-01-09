Erweiterte Funktionen

William Hill Reports 2016 Operating Profit At Bottom End Of Guided Range




09.01.17 08:24
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - William Hill PLC (WMH.

L) reported that the Group's full-year operating profit for 2016 was approximately 260 million pounds, at the bottom end of its guided 260-280 million pounds range. The Group said, in the nine weeks since the trading statement on 14 November 2016, wagering trends continued in line with those previously reported. However, gross win margins were below expectations, in large part due to unfavourable football and horseracing results impacting the sector during December.


The Group's 2016 final results will be announced on 24 February 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



