William Hill Names Ruth Prior CFO

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "William Hill":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - William Hill PLC (WMH.



L) said that Ruth Prior will be appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective later in the year. Ruth is currently Chief Operating Officer and was previously Deputy CFO of Worldpay.

Ruth Prior joined Worldpay in October 2013 as Deputy CFO and was subsequently appointed COO in December 2016. She was previously Group CFO of EMI Group and, prior to that, worked for the private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners as a finance director, working across numerous portfolio businesses with a focus on strategic and operational transformation. Earlier in her career she worked at Whitbread and Bass, after starting her career at Unilever.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM