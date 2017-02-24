Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "William Hill":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


William Hill FY Pre-Tax Profit Increases 1%




24.02.17 09:33
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - William Hill Plc (WMH.

L) Friday reported full year pre-tax profit 225.6 million pounds, up one percent from 224.3 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings declined 13 percent to 18.9 pence from 21.6 pence a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were 22.3 pence.


Net revenue for the year increased one percent 1.603 billion pounds from 1.590 billion in the previous year.


Philip Bowcock, Interim Chief Executive Officer of William Hill said, "There are now encouraging signs in all our divisions, in particular Online's UK business, which is now delivering sustained growth. Looking forward, we want to keep improving the customer experience. We expect our transformation programme to continue delivering important efficiency savings that we can reinvest to deliver an even better customer experience and faster growth."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,201 € 2,985 € 0,216 € +7,24% 24.02./10:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0031698896 633847 5,26 € 2,89 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 3,201 € +7,24%  09:05
Stuttgart 3,202 € +7,02%  09:06
Düsseldorf 3,027 € +1,41%  08:55
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 William Hill auf dem Weg zu a. 16.02.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...