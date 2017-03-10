William Hill Appoints Philip Bowcock As Permanent CEO

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "William Hill":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - William Hill plc (WMH.



L) announced it has appointed Philip Bowcock as CEO with immediate effect. Philip was appointed Interim CEO in July 2016 having previously been Chief Financial Officer of the company. He joined William Hill from Cineworld Group where he was Finance Director for nearly four years.

Chairman, Gareth Davis, said: "Since his appointment as Interim CEO last July, Philip has driven the business forward at real pace and we have seen important progress across our Online, Retail and international businesses over that time. Our recent results show that William Hill is now in a stronger position and Philip has outlined a clear plan to continue that momentum into the future."

Since appointment as Interim CEO, Philip Bowcock has received a base salary of £550,000 per annum, set in line with the base salary of the previous CEO which had not been increased since appointment in July 2014. Philip will receive a base salary of £600,000 per annum with effect from his appointment as permanent CEO.

