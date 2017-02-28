Erweiterte Funktionen


Wilbur Ross Sworn In As Commerce Secretary




28.02.17 17:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire financier Wilbur Ross was sworn in as President Donald Trump's Commerce Secretary on Tuesday after easily being confirmed by the Senate.


Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to Ross after the Senate voted 72 to 27 in favor of his confirmation on Monday.


Twenty-one Democratic Senators joined with all of the Republicans in the chamber to approve Ross' nomination.


During his confirmation hearing, Ross expressed support for "sensible trade," noting he has had direct experience with unfair trade in the steel, textile, and auto parts businesses and other sectors.


"I also understand that at the end of the day, each of our trading partners want access to our market. The United States should provide that access to nations who agree to play by our standards of fair trade," Ross said. "We should not put up with malicious trading activities, state owned enterprises, or subsidized production."


"So I am not anti-trade. I am pro trade," he added. "But I am pro sensible trade, not trade that is detrimental to the American worker and to the domestic manufacturing base."


Ross argued that countries that violate trade rules should be severely punished and raised the possibility of levying tariffs on offenders.


The billionaire financier earned the moniker the "King of Bankruptcy" for purchasing and restructuring distressed companies before selling them for a hefty profit.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
19:13 , dpa-AFX
Trump Claims Obama Is Behind Leaks, Town H [...]
19:04 , dpa-AFX
Tenet Healthcare Pulling Back Sharply On Disa [...]
18:47 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: ADLER R [...]
18:45 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Dialog Sem [...]
18:41 , dpa-AFX
The Swiss Stock Market Finished Slightly High [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...