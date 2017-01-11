Erweiterte Funktionen



Why You'll Pay More For Folgers And Dunkin' Coffee




11.01.17 20:52
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - J. M. Smucker Co. (SJM) Wednesday announced increase in prices of its packaged coffee products sold in the U.S, including Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts and Café Bustelo.


The U.S coffee roaster said the prices increased an average of six percent driven largely by sustained increases in green coffee costs. The Company's K-Cup pods were excluded from the price increase.


Coffee prices have been rising sharply in the past several months, hurt largely by drought conditions in major coffee-producing countries.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet!
Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
130,30 $ 128,74 $ 1,56 $ +1,21% 11.01./21:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8326964058 633835 157,31 $ 117,36 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		123,32 € +1,21%  10:30
Frankfurt 123,256 € +2,16%  15:59
Stuttgart 123,49 € +1,56%  20:30
NYSE 130,30 $ +1,21%  21:39
Düsseldorf 120,77 € +1,05%  09:21
Berlin 120,74 € +1,05%  08:08
München 121,52 € 0,00%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet! Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...