Why You'll Pay More For Folgers And Dunkin' Coffee

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - J. M. Smucker Co. (SJM) Wednesday announced increase in prices of its packaged coffee products sold in the U.S, including Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts and Café Bustelo.





The U.S coffee roaster said the prices increased an average of six percent driven largely by sustained increases in green coffee costs. The Company's K-Cup pods were excluded from the price increase.

Coffee prices have been rising sharply in the past several months, hurt largely by drought conditions in major coffee-producing countries.

