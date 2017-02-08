Whole Foods Market Inc Earnings Fall 22% In Q1
08.02.17 22:32
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whole Foods Market Inc (WFM) announced a profit for first quarter that retreated from last year.
The company said its profit totaled $123 million, or $0.39 per share. This was down from $157 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $4.92 billion. This was up from $4.83 billion last year.
Whole Foods Market Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $123 Mln. vs. $157 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -21.7% -EPS (Q1): $0.39 vs. $0.46 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -15.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q1): $4.92 Bln vs. $4.83 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|29,30 $
|28,98 $
|0,32 $
|+1,10%
|09.02./00:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9668371068
|886391
|35,58 $
|27,67 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|27,32 €
|+0,74%
|08.02.17
|Nasdaq
|29,30 $
|+1,10%
|08.02.17
|Hamburg
|27,10 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|Hannover
|27,10 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|Stuttgart
|27,30 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|27,30 €
|-0,38%
|08.02.17
|Berlin
|26,715 €
|-0,47%
|08.02.17
|Frankfurt
|27,00 €
|-1,33%
|08.02.17
|Xetra
|26,82 €
|-2,12%
|08.02.17
|München
|26,695 €
|-3,51%
|08.02.17
