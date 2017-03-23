Erweiterte Funktionen


White House To Make Financial Disclosures Public




23.03.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On March 31, the White House will be making the U.

S. Office of Government Ethics Form 278 financial disclosure reports filed by high-level officials in the White House Office available to the public.


Additionally, in the future, members of the public will be able to make requests through an online portal and receive access to the public financial disclosure reports of officials who have filed their form at least 30 days prior to the date of the request. The White House said Wednesday that by doing so, it is fulfilling the President's commitment to ensure an ethical and transparent government.


As per the Ethics in Government Act of 1978 and the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012, high-level officials in the White House are required to file public financial disclosure reports. These reports are reviewed by the White House and are used to identify and prevent potential financial conflicts of interest. The reports of the highest-level officials are also independently reviewed by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. Under section 105 of the Ethics in Government Act, these reports are available to the public upon request.


