White House Releases Trump's Tax Details; Trump Doubts Claim

The White House released the details of Donald Trump's income tax before he was President, which was leaked by one of the popular US television shows, and went on air Tuesday.



But Trump questioned the authenticity of the news on Twitter.

MSNBC, claiming it has the copy of two pages of Trump's tax returns from 2005, reported the Republican billionaire made more than $150 million that year, and paid income tax to the tune of $38 million for the year.

The TV network's anchor Rachel Maddow said they received the document from financial journalist and Trump biographer David Cay Johnston in the post from an unknown source.

A White House statement said the channel has violated the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago.

"Trump paid $38 million even after taking into account large scale depreciation for construction, on an income of more than $150 million, as well as paying tens of millions of dollars in other taxes such as sales and excise taxes and employment taxes and this illegally published return proves just that".

"Despite this substantial income figure and tax paid, it is totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns," according to the Trump administration.

"Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, "went to his mailbox" and found my tax returns?," Trump tweeted Wednesday, calling NBCNews "fake news."

Trump's strategist Kellyanne Conway had made it clear in January that the President would not release his tax returns, despite a pressing demand from the public.

More than 250,000 people had signed a petition demanding that the President immediately release his full tax returns, a longstanding tradition ignored by the businessman-turned politician.

