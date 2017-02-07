WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In an apparent effort to back up President Donald Trump's claim that the media is not giving terrorism sufficient attention, the White House released a list of terrorist attacks the administration believes did not receive enough coverage.





The White House on Monday released a list of 78 terrorist attacks that occurred between September of 2014 and December of 2016.

The release of the list came after Trump suggested in remarks at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida that the media was intentionally avoiding reporting on terrorist attacks.

"ISIS is on a campaign of genocide, committing atrocities across the world," Trump said. "You've seen what happened in Paris and Nice. All over Europe it's happening."

"It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported and, in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it," he added. "They have their reasons and you understand that."

However, members of the media were quick to point out that the list released by the White House included attacks the received extensive coverage, such as the mass shootings in San Bernardino and Orlando.

The bombing at the airport in Brussels and the attack in which a truck plowed through a Bastille Day crowd in Nice also made the list despite receiving weeks of media attention.

The list also included more obscure incidents in which police officers or security guards were wounded but nobody was killed.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said, "The real point here is that these terrorists attacks are so pervasive at this point that they do not spark the wall-to-wall coverage they once did."

"If you look back just a few years ago, any one of these attacks would have been ubiquitous in every news outlet, and now they're happening so often . that networks are not devoting to each of them the same level of coverage they once did," she added.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer acknowledged the media reported on the terrorist attacks but suggested they were "underreported."

Spicer argued that a protest against Trump will get blown out of the water, while an attack or a foiled attack doesn't necessarily get the same coverage.

