White House Indicates Guantanamo Bay Closure Is Unlikely

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House has indicated that the closure of the Guantanamo Bay prison is unlikely.





At a routine press briefing Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked if the Trump administration will send American terror suspects picked up overseas to Guantanamo Bay for interrogation or prosecution.

"I think he (Trump) has made very clear though, that he believes that Guantanamo Bay does serve a very, very healthy purpose in our national security and making sure that we don't bring terrorists to our seas," Spicer replied.

A few weeks before assuming the President's office, Donald Trump had warned against releasing any more terror suspects from the US detention camp in Cuba.

The White House support for the maintenance of the military prison coincides with a report that a British Islamic State fighter who detonated a suicide bomb against Iraqi forces outside Mosul was a Guantanamo Bay detainee between 2002 and 2004.

Named in British media as Jamal al-Harith, the militant reportedly returned to Britain after release n 2004, and crossed into Syria in April 2014.

President Barack Obama had promised to close the Guantánamo Bay detention facility after releasing the detainees or bringing them to fair trial during his second term.

But he later acknowledged that the deadline will likely be missed because of political and diplomatic hurdles.

After releasing more than 600 detainees, currently, 60 men are held at the U.S. naval base in southeast Cuba. The military jail was set up in 2002 by former president George W. Bush to hold terror suspects from around the world who are suspected of committing terrorist activities against the United States.

Five men charged with involvement in the 9/11 attacks are currently facing the death penalty after trial by military commission. The government is also seeking capital punishment for a sixth Guantánamo detainee in another trial.

Due to the facts that the inmates are detained indefinitely without trial and some of them were severely tortured, this camp is considered as a major breach of human rights, but Trump is skeptical of potential threat posed by the release of terrorism suspects in GTMO.

