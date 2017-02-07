White House Demands Apology From New York Times

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House has demanded an apology from New York Times for inaccurate reporting in a lead story it published Monday on the internal differences within the White House staffers.





"I would say that that story was so riddled with inaccuracies and lies that they owe the President an apology for the way that that thing was -- there were just literally blatant factual errors. And it's unacceptable to see that kind of reporting, or so-called reporting. That is literally the epitome of fake news," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters traveling with the President aboard Air Force One to Andrews Air Force base Monday.

"I don't think the President owns a bathrobe, or definitely doesn't wear one. There was no meetings in conference -- I mean, it's just -- from top to bottom, it made up stories that just don't exist. And I think that's unfortunate for people that look to news institutions like that for their news because it is just not an accurate portrayal of what's really happening," Spicer said.

