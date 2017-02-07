Erweiterte Funktionen


White House Demands Apology From New York Times




07.02.17 14:48
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House has demanded an apology from New York Times for inaccurate reporting in a lead story it published Monday on the internal differences within the White House staffers.


"I would say that that story was so riddled with inaccuracies and lies that they owe the President an apology for the way that that thing was -- there were just literally blatant factual errors. And it's unacceptable to see that kind of reporting, or so-called reporting. That is literally the epitome of fake news," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters traveling with the President aboard Air Force One to Andrews Air Force base Monday.


"I don't think the President owns a bathrobe, or definitely doesn't wear one. There was no meetings in conference -- I mean, it's just -- from top to bottom, it made up stories that just don't exist. And I think that's unfortunate for people that look to news institutions like that for their news because it is just not an accurate portrayal of what's really happening," Spicer said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:17 , dpa-AFX
Aufsichtsratsspitze verlangt Abberufung von E [...]
16:15 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: Schwarzarbeit geht laut Prognos [...]
16:08 , dpa-AFX
GNW-News: Elements Global Services ernennt [...]
16:07 , dpa-AFX
Börse Frankfurt-News: Bluechips der Eurolände [...]
16:00 , dpa-AFX
Merkel und Szydlo gegen Lockerung der Russl [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...