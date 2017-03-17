Erweiterte Funktionen

White House Apologizes To Britain Over Wiretapping Claims




17.03.17 18:26
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - White House officials have reportedly apologized for alleging that a British intelligence agency helped former President Barack Obama wiretap Trump Tower.


Reports from British paper The Telegraph and CNN said apologies were offered by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.


The Telegraph said Spicer conveyed his apology through British Ambassador Sir Kim Darroch, while McMaster contacted his British counterpart Sir Mark Lyall Grant.


A spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May previously said the White House had offered assurances the allegations would not be repeated.


The White House apologies come after Spicer cited claims by Fox News commentator Andrew Napolitano that Obama used British intelligence agency GCHQ to spy on President Donald Trump.


"Obama went outside the chain of command. He didn't use the NSA, he didn't use the CIA, he didn't use the FBI, and he didn't use the Department of Justice. He used GCHQ," Spicer quoted Napolitano as saying in a press briefing on Thursday.


The GCHQ was quick to respond to the allegations and issued a rare public statement describing the claims as "utterly ridiculous."


The comments from Spicer were part of an effort to continue to push Trump's claims of surveillance even though several leading Republican lawmakers have acknowledged there is no evidence to support the allegations.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



