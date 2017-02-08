White House Announces Trump's Cabinet

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Harris":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump Wednesday formally announced the full list of 24 people who will be serving with him on his Cabinet.





Entering the administration's third week, only a few Cabinet members are confirmed, including the secretaries of State, Defense, Homeland Security, Education and Transportation. The heads of several other Departments still await Senate confirmation.

The Trump transition got off to a slow start vetting its nominees after the election, and Democrats are demanding more scrutiny and debate for most of his picks.

The President expressed his dismay at the delay, and criticized the Opposition in a Twitter message Tuesday: "It is a disgrace that my full Cabinet is still not in place, the longest such delay in the history of our country. Obstruction by Democrats!"

Here is the list of key members of the Trump administration that the White House released Wednesday:

Vice President: Michael R. Pence

Secretary of State: Rex W. Tillerson

Secretary of Defense: James Mattis

Secretary of Education: Elisabeth Prince DeVos

Secretary of Homeland Security: John F. Kelly

Secretary of Transportation: Elaine L. Chao

Secretary of the Treasury-designate: Steven T. Mnuchin

Secretary of the Interior-designate: Ryan Zinke

Secretary of Agriculture-designate: Sonny Perdue (announced)

Secretary of Commerce-designate: Wilbur L. Ross, Jr.

Secretary of Labor-designate: Andrew F. Puzder

Secretary of Health and Human Services-designate: Thomas Price

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development-designate: Benjamin S. Carson, Sr.

Secretary of Energy-designate: James Richard Perry

Secretary of Veterans Affairs-designate: David J. Shulkin

White House Chief of Staff: Reince Priebus

Attorney General-designate: Jeff Sessions

U.S. Trade Representative-designate: Robert Lighthizer

Director of National Intelligence-designate: Daniel Coats

Representative of the United States to the United Nations: Nikki R. Haley

Director of the Office of Management and Budget-designate: Mick Mulvaney

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency: Mike Pompeo

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency-designate: Scott Pruitt

Administrator of the Small Business Administration-designate: Linda E. McMahon

