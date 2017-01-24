Erweiterte Funktionen

Whirlpool To Restructure EMEA Dryer Units; About 500 Jobs To Be Impacted




24.01.17 13:05
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it began consultations with certain works councils and other regulatory agencies in connection with the company's proposal to restructure its EMEA dryer manufacturing operations.

The company currently anticipates that about 500 positions would be impacted by actions. The company would expect these actions to be substantially complete in 2018.


The actions are expected to result in changing the operations at the Yate, U.K. facility to focus on manufacturing for U.K. consumer needs only; ending production in 2018 in Amiens, France; and concentrating the production of dryers for non-UK consumer needs in Lodz, Poland.


The company estimates that it will incur up to approximately $65 million in employee-related costs, about $12 million in asset impairment costs, and approximately $11 million in other associated costs in connection with these actions.


The company estimates that about $76 million of the estimated $88 million total cost will result in future cash expenditures. The company has previously reported anticipated restructuring charges of up to $200 million for fiscal year 2016. The actions outlined above resulted in a 2016 charge of $20 million which falls within the previously reported anticipated charges for 2016.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



