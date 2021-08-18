Erweiterte Funktionen

Wheaton Precious Metals - Solid Q221 results set up H221




18.08.21 12:42
Edison Investment Research

WPM’s Q221 results were characterised by record quarterly revenue, which contributed towards record revenue and cash-flow for the half-year period and a fourth successive increase in the quarterly dividend, to US$0.15/share for Q321 (cf US$0.10/share for Q320). In general, financial results were closely aligned with our prior expectations and well within the range of analysts’ expectations. Production was strong from both Wheaton’s gold and silver divisions although, whereas the gold division’s sales were closely aligned with production, the silver division reverted to its more normal pattern of a 16.7% under-sale of metal relative to production and a consequent (albeit modest) increase in ounces produced but not yet delivered. In the wake of Q221 results, we have adjusted our forecasts for WPM for FY21 to reflect the ‘flash crash’ in precious metals prices between 4-10 August, although we do not believe that there will be an end to the structural bull market unless and until real interest rates in the US exceed 4% on a sustained basis.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
43,00 $ 44,13 $ -1,13 $ -2,56% 18.08./18:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA9628791027 A2DRBP 55,63 $ 34,86 $
Tradegate (RT) 		36,67 € -2,68%  18:01
Berlin 37,92 € +0,82%  11:02
München 37,81 € +0,51%  08:02
Hamburg 37,74 € +0,35%  08:15
Hannover 37,74 € +0,35%  08:15
Stuttgart 37,40 € -0,90%  15:37
Nasdaq 43,00 $ -2,54%  18:10
NYSE 43,00 $ -2,56%  18:10
Xetra 36,54 € -3,10%  17:35
AMEX 42,67 $ -3,26%  17:32
Frankfurt 36,30 € -3,48%  16:54
Düsseldorf 36,33 € -3,81%  17:01
