Wheaton Precious Metals - Russia-free exposure to precious metals
17.03.22 09:04
Edison Investment Research
Gold and silver sales in Q421 were exactly in line with our forecasts, albeit this was expected given that Wheaton had updated the market with production and sales figures on 7 February. As a result, revenue, total cost of sales, earnings from operations, earnings before tax and net earnings (excluding a US$156.7m impairment reversal) were all within 1% of our prior expectations for the quarter.
