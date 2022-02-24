Erweiterte Funktionen
Wheaton Precious Metals - Refining forecasts ahead of results
24.02.22 08:48
Edison Investment Research
On 7 February, Wheaton announced attributable production and sales statistics for FY21 plus guidance for FY22 and beyond to FY31. While (implied) production for Q421 was within 1% of our prior expectations, sales lagged production by c 12%. This is quite normal for a ‘typical’ quarter, but is slightly unusual for a fourth quarter, in which a ‘flush through’ effect is often observed as underlying operators look to clear out their sales pipelines. This under-sale of metal in Q4 has caused us to reduce our basic EPS forecast for FY21 by 2.9% to US$1.31/share, albeit we note that the consensus forecast has remained at US$1.34/share.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|40,20 €
|38,72 €
|1,48 €
|+3,82%
|24.02./12:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA9628791027
|A2DRBP
|40,90 €
|28,97 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|40,20 €
|+3,82%
|12:25
|Frankfurt
|40,39 €
|+7,74%
|11:04
|Hannover
|39,70 €
|+5,44%
|08:13
|Xetra
|40,80 €
|+5,21%
|11:54
|Berlin
|39,70 €
|+5,08%
|08:07
|Hamburg
|39,70 €
|+5,05%
|08:13
|Düsseldorf
|40,49 €
|+4,54%
|12:01
|Stuttgart
|40,50 €
|+4,54%
|12:02
|München
|39,70 €
|+3,93%
|10:12
|Nasdaq
|43,77 $
|+1,96%
|23.02.22
|AMEX
|43,76 $
|+1,93%
|23.02.22
|NYSE
|43,76 $
|0,00%
|01:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
